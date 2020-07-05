Brewers’ Yelich knows he had fortunate timing on new deal

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Yelich’s deal was finalized before the loss in revenue from Major League Baseball’s shortened season and labor unrest created at the least some uncertainty about the game’s financial future.

“At the end of the day, this is where I wanted to be,” Yelich said Sunday. “I said it a lot during the time when we had a press conference, which feels like it absolutely was years ago.

“But it’s some of those things where one of the reasons I did it absolutely was because I’ve really loved and enjoyed playing here, and another is you won’t ever know what’s going to happen in the future. I’d be lying if I told you I knew a pandemic would definitely hit, but it’s sort of just how it played out.”

Yelich had couple of years remaining on his contract, plus a team option for 2022, before agreeing to the deal that could keep him in Milwaukee for the remainder of his career. The 28-year-old has emerged as the face of the Brewers since they acquired him from the Miami Marlins in January 2018.

Yelich earned MVP honors his first year in Milwaukee and finished second last year to Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the NL batting title all the last couple of years and helped the Brewers make back-to-back playoff appearances for the very first time since 1981-82.

Although his 2019 season ended when he broke his right kneecap Sept. 10, Yelich is healthy now.

“That’s the best part about walking on the field today; just watching one of the best players in the game take batting practice is a thrill,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Saturday before the team’s first full-squad workout.

Yelich said he never considered opting out of this season, though he understands why others may and he expects more players round the league to do this as camp goes on.

“You’re going to have guys with different outlooks on this virus,” Yelich said. “Some will be worried. Some aren’t. But you should be respectful of everyone’s views and you need certainly to just take it upon yourself to take all the precautions, be a good teammate and do the most effective to your ability. At the end of the day, it’s still an unknown. You could do everything right and still drop with the herpes virus and you could miss up to month.”

Yelich found its way to Milwaukee without the mustache he had tried out while he was home in California during baseball’s hiatus.

“I came off the beach 1 day, took a shower, looked in the mirror, saw it and (thought): ‘You know, it’s time. Shave it,’” Yelich said. “Just that quick.”

The Brewers will be needing a big year from Yelich as they make an effort to celebrate their golden anniversary season with a third straight playoff berth, something they’ve never achieved in franchise history.

Yelich believes the Brewers are set up to achieve a shortened season, but he realizes the truncated 60-game schedule makes an easy start important.

“This year is unique in the aspect of you just don’t know what you’re going to get from anybody,” Yelich said. “You’re planning to see really good players have really bad years. It’s going to happen. Not only position player-wise, but pitcher-wise. You don’t have that large sample size for every thing to balance out, so if you log off to a hardcore start or perhaps a bad start, you’re really behind the eight ball.”