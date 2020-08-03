Brewers Place Ryan Braun On 10-Day Injured List

The Brewers have actually positioned Ryan Braun on the 10- day injured list, retroactive to July 30, the club revealed. He’s handling an infection in his best forefinger. Milwaukee didn’t supply a schedule for his return.

The 36- year-old has actually just entered 4 video games to this point, beginning 3 at designated player. He’s coming off an efficient 2019 effort (.285/.343/.505 in 508 plate looks) and figures to reemerge as a middle-of-the-order bat for supervisor Craig Counsell upon his go back to health.

The Brewers have actually not yet decided regarding who will change him on the 30- guy active lineup. Between Justin Smoak, Logan Morrison, Jedd Gyorko, Christian Yelich and Avisaíl García, they have a reasonable variety of choices to turn through the very first base/corner outfield/DH mix while Braun is out.