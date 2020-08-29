Brewers Designate Justin Grimm, Place Manny Pina On IL

5:32 pm: Not so quickly on Pina, who states he’ll need a minimum of 4 weeks to recuperate from surgical treatment and is hoping he’ll return if the Brewers make the playoffs (via Haudricourt).

4:21 pm: Pina will go through season-ending surgical treatment, supervisor Craig Counsell informed Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other press reporters.

3:31 pm: The Brewers revealed that they have actually designated right-hander Justin Grimm for task and put catcher Manny Pina on the 10-day hurt list due to a torn meniscus in his ideal knee. Pina sustained the injury on a pickoff play last night, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvytweets Catcher Jacob Nottingham has actually been remembered from the alternate training website to change Pina on the active lineup.

Grimm, 32, has actually appeared in 4 video games for the Brewers this year however gave up several runs in 3 of those looks. He’s been tagged for 9 work on 9 hits (4 homers) and 4 strolls with 6 punchouts in 4 2/3 frames. Although he was as soon as a quality relief alternative with the division-rival Cubs– 3.36 PERIOD and 3.20 FIP in 171 innings from 2014-16– Grimm has actually seen his outcomes decrease precipitously because that stretch. He’s logged 77 1/3 innings in the Majors over the previous 4 seasons and had a hard time to a worrying 7.33 PERIOD.

As for Pina, it’s a difficult blow for the Brewers …