Brewers Decide Against Playing Wednesday’s Game

The Brewers have actually chosen against playing Wednesday’s game against the Reds, Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal reports. The club decided in reaction to the current cops shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha,Wis The Reds are on board with the Brewers’ option, Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweets.

The Brewers are the 2nd Milwaukee professional group to make this relocation, following the NBA’s Bucks, who aren’t playing their arranged playoff contest against the Orlando Magic onWednesday The NBA chose after that to postpone all of its postseason video games for the day, and it’s uncertain if or when the league will resume in 2020.

As the Brewers were choosing whether to play Wednesday, star reducer Josh Hader stated (by means of Bob Nightengale of USA Today): “It’s a tremendous stand. We have to bring light to this situation that we have, it’s a big thing.”

The Brewers and Reds are slated to get their series Thursday in Milwaukee, however it’s unidentified whether that will occur or whether they’ll play a doubleheader if they do take the field then.