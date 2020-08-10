Brewers break out in sixth, club Reds 9-3 By Reuters

©Reuters MLB: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers



Justin Smoak had 2 hits throughout a six-run sixth inning, consisting of a two-run single, and the Milwaukee Brewers prevented a three-game series sweep at the hands of the checking out Cincinnati Reds with a 9-3 win on Sunday.

After amounting to 4 runs in losing the very first 2 video games of the series, the Brewers broke out to restore a video game in the weekend set. Smoak and Keston Hiura each had 3 hits as Milwaukee scored 8 times over the sixth and seventh innings to tape-record its very first house triumph of 2020.

Jesse Winker went 3-for-4 with a homer and 2 RBIs for Cincinnati, which opened the scoring in the very first inning. After strolls to Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suarez, Winker provided an RBI single to left-center field for a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee connected it in the bottom of the 3rd by means of Christian Yelich’s 2-out RBI triple into the right-field corner. Winker, however, came through once again in the 4th with a solo homer deep into the right-center field seats to offer the reds a 2-1 benefit.

The Brewers broke out by going after Reds starter Sonny Gray in the sixth after Manny Pina’s RBI single connected the video game at 2-2. Hiura followed with a consent, run-scoring single– credited Gray– off reducer Michael …