

Price: $349.00

(as of Jul 24,2020 07:39:02 UTC – Details)



Precise cooking, defrosting and reheating made easy. Powered with Sensor iQ technology, the Breville Smooth Wave Microwave is designed to take the guesswork out of cooking by automatically adjusting power to precisely reheat & cook your favorite dishes and delicious treats with ease. The Smooth Wave with Power Smoothing Inverter, 15 smart presets and LCD display put all the power at your fingertips. Cook precisely, defrost evenly and reheat easily with one touch. Includes Breville’s 1-Year Limited Warranty. Measures 20.4″ l x 17.5″ w x 12.5″ h.

Power Smoothing Inverter technology automatically adjusts power intensity to deliver smooth, even power when you need more or less, for deliciously even results. Reheat favorites like pizza slices, soup and lasagna with ease or delicately defrost meats an

With 15 built-in smart presets including Smart Cook, Smart Reheat and Smart Defrost, the Smooth Wave puts all the power at your fingertips. Heat evenly without overheating and drying out, reheat with precision or delicately defrost your favorite dishes.

Engineered with a soft close door which is much quieter in operation. Clever touches like a child lock, Breville sound suite and mute button means less beeps, bumps and clangs. Cleverly designed shortcuts panel include melting chocolate, softening butter,

Includes the manufacturer’s 1 year limited warranty; measures 20.4″ l x 17.5″ w x 12.5″ h.