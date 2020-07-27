Breville BMO650SIL1BUC1 the Compact Wave Soft Close Countertop Microwave, Silver



Price: $199.95

(as of Jul 27,2020 02:17:42 UTC – Details)



Compact microwave that’s big on convenience.

With a 25L capacity, the Compact Wave Soft Close is big on convenience. Take the guesswork out of cooking, precisely reheating, gently defrosting and cooking delicious food with easy shortcuts and a food menu. Engineered with a soft close door.

COMPACT SIZE: The Compact Wave Soft Close has a compact footprint with a 25L capacity. It has all the room you need to cook, defrost and reheat delicious meals.

COOKING SHORTCUTS & FOOD MENU: The Compact Wave Soft Close features one touch auto buttons including Reheat, Defrost, Popcorn & Beverage that provide access to your favorite setting for your convenience. Create quick and easy snacks using the Food Menu functions: reheat pizza, defrost vegetables or cook potatoes in less time.

SOFT CLOSE DOOR: Engineered with a soft close door, the Smooth Wave also gives you clever touches like child lock, mute button and 30 second instant start. It means less beeps, bumps and clangs, and more pops, bites and crunches.

DEFROST & REHEAT FUNCTIONS: The Defrost function is designed to gently defrost food without overheating and drying out the edges. The Reheat function uses lower power levels to gently reheat food without drying or overcooking.

CHILD LOCK: Ensuring your child stays safe is only one touch away thanks to the Child Lock button.

SETTINGS: Popcorn, Beverage, Food Menu, Defrost, Reheat, Power Level Adjustment, Child Lock, Clock Setting

CAPACITY: 0.9 cu.ft/25L