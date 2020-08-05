Brett Favre says he used to trick Packers into giving him pain killers

FOXBORO, MA – OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Brett Favre # 4 of the Green Bay Packers prepares to pass versus the New England Patriots on October 13, 2002 at Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro,Massachusetts Favre tossed his 300 th goal pass in this video game. The Packers beat the Patriots 28-10 (Photo by Arthur Anderson/Getty Images)

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was extremely tactical on how he obtained pain medication from his colleagues early in his profession.

Brett Favre found out extremely rapidly when he got in the NFL one method to handle the pain and pressure of using the brightest phase versus the hardest, most physical competitors.

“I was 22-years old when I took my first pain pill and times were a lot different then,” Favre stated. “I had a serious pain pill addiction”

Favre was extremely tactical on how he would feed his dependency routine from both the group he bet and from his colleagues.

“It was not uncommon after a game to say I’m sore can I get two pain pills and they (the team) would give em out,” Favre stated. “If I said I need ten they (team) would say ‘absolutely not’, so what I was doing as I graduated up for lack of a better term to more and more pills, I would have other guys get their two pills.”

According to Favre, his colleagues were not conscious that they were …