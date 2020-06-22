Brett Favre Says Colin Kaepernick Is Like Pat Tillman – Should Receive Same ‘Hero Status’

NFL legend Brett Favre says that Colin Kaepernick’s decision to risk his football career in order to carry on his protests and police brutality is just a sacrifice much like former NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman.

Favre: Kaepernick a ‘Hero’

Favre says that Kaepernick, like Tillman, will eventually be described as a “hero.”

Dear Brett Favre,

The huge difference between Colin Kaepernick and Pat Tillman is that Tillman died to protect his country and Kaepernick took a knee to trash it. — David Horowitz (@horowitz39) June 22, 2020

RELATED: Trump Stands Strong – Refuses To Rename Army Posts Named For Confederate Generals

The former Packer told TMZ why that he thought Kaepernick deserves heroic status for his protests.

“It’s not easy for a guy his age — black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre said.

“I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar,” Favre said. “And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

RELATED: The NFL Is Reportedly Not Going to Implement an ‘Anthem Policy’ This Year

Pat Tillman left a multi-million dollar deal with the then-St.Louis Rams to become an Army Ranger. He was killed in Afghanistan in a friendly-fire incident in 2004.

Kaepernick left a contract offer with the 49ers at the conclusion of 2016. While the 49ers have said that Kaepernick would have been cut at the end of that season for financial reasons, his agents remained quite active in searching for a new professional football home for him.

Favre’s contrasting Kaepernick with Tillman is offensive to say minimal.

So Brett Favre says Colin Kaepernick is a hero for wrecking the NFL with pointless kneeling for the National Anthem? No words. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 22, 2020

Favre on Kaepernick’s Football Future: ‘He’s still young and hasn’t been hit in several years, so there’s no reason to think that he’s lost that a lot of a step’

Despite the fact that it’s been over three years since Kaepernick played in the NFL, Favre thinks that he still has potential.

“I thought he was a dynamic player when he was playing in his prime,” Favre said. “He’s still young and hasn’t been hit in several years, so there’s no reason to think that he’s lost that much of a step.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said he would encourage any team that wished to sign Kaepernick to do so.