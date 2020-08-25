Brett Brown: Philadelphia 76ers fire head coach after playoff exit | NBA News

Brett Brown has actually been sacked as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers following their first-roundplayoff exit

Brown organized the Sixers in 2013, training the group through their transitional ‘Process’ restoring duration, prior to supervising go to the playoffs throughout his last 3 projects.

The Boston Celtics finished a 4-0 sweep of the Sixers on Sunday in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, and Brown was relived of his tasks within 24 hr of the defeat.

Sixers basic supervisor Elton Brand validated Brown’s departure, including that the group would start its look for a brand-new head coach instantly.

“In 2013, I was employed to lead one of the most dramatic rebuilds in professional sports history,” Brown stated in a declaration. “In the previous 7 years, our gamers and coaches have actually progressed and grown, and I have deep gratitude for the 102 gamers I have actually coached.

” I am grateful for my training personnel and their commitment to our typical objective, while likewise happy to see 3 of my previous assistants now deservedly, NBA head coaches and one a significant college head coach.

” I would likewise like to thank the ownership group, led by Josh …