Bret Baier wraps up night two of DNC, says Biden ‘trying to use the 47 years in Washington as an asset’

Democrats showed great “message discipline” on night two of the Democratic National Convention, Fox News primary political anchor Bret Baier stated (*47 *) on “Fox News @ Night“

“I think one of the things that Democrats did really well tonight is have message discipline, really, throughout the speakers,” Baier informed hostShannon Bream “Talking about COVID-19 specifically, [and] of leadership overall. And Jill Biden obviously teed up the relationship with Joe Biden and why she thinks that he should be president.”

The “Special Report” anchor likewise resolved the cameo byRep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who throughout her one-minute speaking slot resolved what she called “the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia.”

“Progressives want this big, bold change, transformation. But most of this convention so far is not about that,” Baier stated. “It’s about moderation. It’s about making deals. It’s about relationships, almost over five decades, that Joe Biden had. And there’s a lot of Republicans who’ve been showing up. So it’s a much different message than those 60 seconds with AOC.”

Baier informed Bream that the factor the convention has actually invited looks by the likes of previousOhio Republican Gov John Kasich and George W. Bush Secretary of State Colin Powell is “that’s who Joe …