Bret Baier says ‘more and more dots’ point to Wuhan lab as origin of coronavirus pandemic

“More and more dots, both open-source and identified [information], point right to thelab And that’s why we stated boosting self-confidence,” Baier stated. “What there is 100 percent confidence of, and we’ve reported this and now more and more officials are saying it publicly, is the level and extent of the coverup China went to.”

GO HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION

Biaer clarified that the infection was normally taking place and not synthetic.

“They believe that this Shi Zhengli, who was working in the Wuhan Virology Lab, was essentially working on antiviral and immunization efforts. That’s what our sources are saying. That’s what matches some of the reports that were out from the University of South China and others, that there were efforts to study these viruses in that very lab,” Baier stated. “And generally, [they believe] that the non-man-made component is directing especially to the hereditary mapping of this infection today and that it jumped from a pet to human. And it was not modified in its hereditary series.”

THE CORONAVIRUS BREAK OUT, STATE-BY-STATE

Host Sean Hannity asked Baier concerning China’s coverup initiatives, to which the support reacted “there are dots.”

“There are dots on the board and that is: How much they went to scrub all of the data, the fact that you can’t find some of these doctors, including Shi Zhengli, who was working on it,” Baier stated. “The reality that some of the examples were damaged, [and] the reality that simply today, Sean, the Chinese federal government introduced a rise in the fatality total amount in Wuhan by 50 percent.”