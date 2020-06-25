Bret Baier says ‘Democrats are warming to Biden just staying in the basement’ as ex-VP holds poll lead

According to a Fox News poll released the other day, Biden leads Trump nationally by 12 percentage points, up from his eight-point lead last month.

Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight pollster Nate Silver insisted Sunday that Trump can “absolutely win” reelection despite plainly trailing in the polls.

Silver debuted his national polling average on ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday, showing Biden with a 9-point advantage over Trump. However, he observed that national polling “doesn’t really matter” given that Hillary Clinton isn’t leader today.

Silver directed out that at this stage in 2016 Clinton held a 7-point lead more than Trump in the nationwide polling typical, while Barack Obama directed John McCain by six points in the nationwide average back again in 2008.

Baier told sponsor Trace Gallagher that the contrast among the 2 candidates is going to be most obvious at the national convntions in August.

“But, as the concern about COVID-19 kind of shoots back up and as places around the country are seeing increases, really, there are two different types of attacks here,” Baier mentioned.

“There will be the story of 2 conventions that people are taking a look at here,” he continued. “The Democrats are going to have their tradition in Milwaukee, but is actually going to be actually scaled-back and lots of it will be digital. The Republicans left Charlotte, North Carolina to move to Jacksonville in expectations of making this particular bigger commotion kind of masses.

“Florida’s numbers are on the way up and we’ll see where they are by the time we get to the convention,” he added. “But, there are two different looks at this. Democrats are warming to Biden just staying in the basement.”