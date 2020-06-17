Breonna Taylor’s Mom, Attorneys Demand Body Cam, Equal Justice for Black Women



Breonna Taylor‘s mother can’t wrap her head around why her daughter’s killing as a result of cops is apparently getting swept under the rug, and she says it’s past time for answers.

Tamika Palmer and her attorneys, Lonita Baker and Ben Crump, joined us Wednesday on “TMZ Live” and dug straight into what they see because the city of Louisville stonewalling them on Breonna’s case.

Breonna’s mom says there are a number of factors behind the case’s snail-like pace … but she does not understand the main reason for the holdup, or why her legal team’s demands and deadlines aren’t being met by the authorities and Mayor.

Baker says their request for crucial docs pertaining to the investigation — an official autopsy, the Mayor’s internal communications and personnel files for the cops involved — are not unreasonable, and the Kentucky Attorney General is on their side.

It’s interesting … Baker tells us officials may be thinking they are able to cover up Breonna’s death because the plainclothes officers who served the fatal “no-knock” warrant weren’t wearing human anatomy cams.

But, Baker explained why there’s valid reason to believe the cops DO have footage they’ve refused to turn over, or release to people.

Bre, this is for you! 🙏🏾 #BreonnasLaw not only BANS no-knock warrants in Louisville, but also requires the use of human anatomy cameras by anyone executing a search warrant. Thank you all for your support in advocating for justice!! Let this participate #BreonnaTaylor’s legacy. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/yBozQ6QJBM — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 12, 2020

The lack of human anatomy cam footage so far, Baker says, is excatly why Americans must look into pushing for all police to not only wear human anatomy cams but to have to keep them rolling all through all experience of the public.