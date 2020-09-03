Breonna Taylor’s case puts Kentucky’s first Black attorney general in the spotlight

Cameron’s office is expected to make an announcement in its probe soon. Kentucky’s Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, said last month that he expects a decision in the case to be made before the Kentucky Derby is held on September 5.

Taylor’s case, which helped spark nationwide protests over racial injustice this summer, has placed Cameron in the spotlight as activists demand that the officers responsible for her death be arrested, and it could serve as a pivotal moment in the 34-year-old attorney general’s career.

“Even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognize those who work in good faith towards peace, justice and equality,” he said. “In fact, it was Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, a future Republican president, who said democracy is a system that recognizes the equality of humans before the law.” Cameron also used his speech to tear into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden , whom he criticized for making controversial remarks about Black people during the campaign. “I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom, and as I think of those giants and their broad shoulders, I also think about Joe Biden, who says, ‘If you are not voting for me, you ain’t black,'” Cameron said at one point, paraphrasing a…

