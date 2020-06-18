Breonna Taylor Case Update from KY Attorney General, News Conference Live Stream



Play video content

Live Stream

The investigation into Breonna Taylor‘s death — as a result of Louisville cops — should really be addressed Thursday by KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who’s now special prosecutor on the case.

TMZ will undoubtedly be live streaming Cameron’s news conference in Frankfort at 3 PM ET. While his office says it will likely be “informational only” — meaning charges won’t be announced — Cameron certainly features a lot to deal with regarding the case … including allegations of a cover-up.

It’s interesting because earlier in the day Thursday … a courthouse in Louisville was boarded up and staffers were told to leave the building. Word is they were informed no charges were likely to be filed against the 3 Louisville Metro Police officers who fired their weapons March 13 while raiding Breonna’s home … and they’re anticipating rioting in response.

Court house in Louisville is being boarded up today. Multiple staffers said they were all asked to leave the building and they were told, privately, that the decision had been announced soon on Breonna Taylor. Speculation was that no charges will undoubtedly be filed. pic.twitter.com/crNrcvvE5f — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 18, 2020

@shaunking

Our sources say, the AG is not making any such announcement and does not know how that rumor started.

As for those 3 cops — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove — none of them have lost their jobs or been suspended. All 3 have simply been added to administrative reassignment for now.

As we’ve reported … Breonna — a 26-year-old ER technician — was shot 8 times following the officers found its way to plainclothes right after midnight to serve a no-knock warrant as part of a narcotics investigation.

Though police claim they announced themselves, Breonna and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, allegedly didn’t hear them, and Walker fired on the officers when they used a battering ram to open the door.

Walker says he thought the cops were intruders, and Breonna was killed in the ensuing gunfire. According to Taylor’s legal team … they’ve 16 neighbors who claim the plainclothes officers did not announce their presence prior to going inside.

Even worse — the original police report about the raid stated there have been “no injuries” … which obviously does not make any sense. The major issue with the case, unlike George Floyd’s killing, is no audio or video of the incident has surfaced … at the very least not yet.

We broke the story … Breonna’s mother and attorneys believe there might be more evidence than law enforcement has been prepared to disclose, and so are demanding the release of documents and any footage available. Taylor’s side believes a “cover-up” might be afoot.