Breonna Taylor case: The countdown for justice looms as patience waivers in Louisville

Fueled by uncertainty over the criminal investigation into Taylor’s death, the city has become a powder keg as tensions remain high. On Tuesday, that fragility will be tested as protest organizers look to hold one of the largest demonstrations the city has seen since Taylor was struck by eight police bullets. Organizers plan to interrupt one of the state’s most treasured events, the Kentucky Derby, rescheduled for early September.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer held a press briefing Monday to address rumors and let the public know the city had been in contact with groups planning to demonstrate.

Fischer said he had been in contact with members of Until Freedom, a New York City-based social justice organization that has been stationed in Louisville since earlier this month. The organization’s mission is to get into “good trouble” in the name of Taylor by conducting peaceful protests every Tuesday.

“Their goal — as John Lewis said — is to create ‘good trouble’ that leads to a better, more racially equitable society and that’s a goal I hope we all can agree on,” Fischer said in reference to the phrase coined by the late-US representative and Civil Rights icon who famously said to get into “ good trouble, necessary trouble.” Tuesday’s event, which organizers say is expected to attract people from across the country, is a half-mile march from South Central Park, a central location, to the Louisville Metro Police Training Academy. More than 200 people showed up on Tuesday…

Read The Full Article