Breonna Taylor: Activists demanding justice for Breonna Taylor set to protest Kentucky Derby

The Justice and Freedom Coalition, among numerous groups arranging the protest, stated demonstrators objective to shift attention from America’s most popular horse race to Taylor’s case.

“The eyes of the world are going to be on Louisville, as they are every year during the Derby. It has been nearly six months since Taylor has been murdered and there has been no justice or any information to come out,” Timothy Findley, a creator of the union, informed CNN.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers fatally shot Taylor on March 13 while performing a “no-knock” search warrant at her house. Gunfire broke out after her partner fired a warning shot since he believed the plainclothes officers were trespassers. The 26-year-old Emergency Medical Technician, who was unarmed, was eliminated in the barrage of shooting.

Protesters will fulfill a couple hours prior to post time on Saturday at South Central Park, less than a mile from Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, and start marching there, Findley stated. Organizers anticipate a minimum of 2,000 individuals to participate in, he stated. Churchill Downs stated in a statement Thursday that the race would be held as prepared in the hopes that it might bring the neighborhood together. “We know there are some who disagree with our decision to run the Kentucky Derby this year,” racetrack authorities’ declaration asserts. “We regard that perspective however made our choice in the belief that customs can advise us of what binds us together as Americans, even as we look for to acknowledge and fix the …

