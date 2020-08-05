Brentford v Fulham Match Report, 04/08/2020, Championship

It was not the most unforgettable of Championship play-off finals however Fulham did enough to beat Brentford and protect a Premier League return.

Joe Bryan’s not likely double sent out Fulham to the Premier League in a 2-1 extra-time win over west London competitors Brentford in Tuesday’s Championship play-off last at Wembley.

The full-back captured goalkeeper David Raya off guard with a 35- lawn effort towards completion of the very first half of additional time, with the Brentford goalkeeper anticipating his challenger to cross.

Incredibly Bryan scored a 2nd after a fantastic relocation in the closing minutes as the previous Bristol City guy showed the difference-maker in a video game otherwise doing not have in quality

Henrik Dalsgaard pulled one back in interruption time of the 2nd duration of additional time however it was insufficient, too late as Fulham went back to the leading flight at the very first time of asking following transfer last season.

Brentford’s defeat in a match called the wealthiest video game in football on the other hand suggests their 73- year wait to play in English football’s leading tier continues.

Fulham were the primary assailants in a very first half lacking …