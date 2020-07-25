Brentford boss Thomas Frank says past wins over Swansea gives his side confidence | Football News





Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says his side can ‘take confidence’ from their past wins versus Swansea

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says his side’s Championship success over Swansea this season will provide confidence in the play-off semi-finals.

After directly losing out on automated promo following a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley on the last day of the season, Brentford completed 3rd to establish a play-off tie versus Swansea, who came 6th.

Brentford completed 11 points above Swansea and provided 2 emphatic success over them throughout the season – winning 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium and 3-1 at Griffin Park.

“It’s natural for the players (to remember the results),” Frank stated. “They understand it, we understand it that we won these 2 video games.

“That must provide us confidence entering into these 2 video games. They will be 2 various video games with 2 methods of playing and possible additional time.

“It will be slightly different, but we need to take the confidence from those wins with us in these games.”

Frank has actually sworn that Brentford are all set to “fight” their method through the play-offs after beats in their last 2 video games of the season blew their hopes of automated promo.

Brentford assembled a run of 8 successive wins either side of the coronavirus lockdown to move within touching range of the leading flight, prior to the shock losses to Stoke and Barnsley extended their season.

“It was painful and hurt a lot on Wednesday night,” Frank stated, reviewing Wednesday’s defeat to Barnsley.

“It was a somewhat much better sensation when I discovered that the sun really increased once again on Thursday early morning.

“There’s just 2 alternatives in life. You can take a seat and sob, believe the world is unreasonable and things protest you.

“Or you can stand and battle. Of course that’s what we have actually selected to do – and we are all set.

“Everybody stated prior to the season Brentford in the leading 6 would be a wonderful outcome. But we defended the leading 2. Remarkable.

“So we need to remind ourselves about this, that we are not the only team in the world that didn’t win that (last) game and move on.”

Said Benrahma might leave Brentford this summertime if they stop working to get promo to the Premier League

Frank hailed forward Said Benrahma as “the best player in the Championship” after Brentford won 3-0 at Swansea in October.

The Algeria worldwide scored among his 17 league objectives that night and the well known ‘BMW’ strike force of Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins have 57 objectives in between them this season.

But Swansea have their own match-winner in Rhian Brewster, the Liverpool child who has actually scored 10 times considering that his January loan relocation.

“Rhian is a top player, I really like him,” Frank stated. “He has an excellent future ahead of him.

“He has the potential (to play for England) in the future. He is an unbelievable finisher.”

Rhian Brewster has actually scored 10 times for Swansea considering that signing up with on loan from Liverpool in January

While Brewster might be back at Liverpool next season, it is most likely now-or-never for Brentford as far as this team of gamers is worried, with reported interest in Benrahma.

Frank stated: “I am still encouraged this group of gamers like to combat and do whatever they can to enter the Premier League with Brentford.

“If there’s one team they want to play in the Premier League for it’s Brentford.”