Brentford 3 – 1 Swansea

Brentford provided Griffin Park a fitting goodbye as they returned from a very first- leg deficit to beat Swansea and reach the Championship play- off last with a 3 -2 aggregate win.

Playing their last house video game at the 116- year- old arena, the Bees were tracking 1- 0 versus the Swans, however 2 fast objectives from Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Marcondes rapidly turned the tie on its head. Bryan Mbeumo then sealed their passage quickly after half- time and a 3-1 success on the night.

















Ollie Watkins puts Brentford 1- 0 up versus Swansea with a calm surface



Swansea had actually snuck into the play- offs and were outstanding in the very first leg however, Rhian Brewster’s late objective aside, had a hard time to trigger Brentford a lot of issues.

Thomas Frank’s side will deal with Fulham or Cardiff in the last at Wembley in a 7.45 pm kick- off Tuesday, August 4 as they target a very first play- off accomplishment in their history at the ninth effort.

It might well be their west London competitors who they contend with for an area in the Premier League, too. Fulham lead 2- 0 on aggregate ahead of their 2nd leg on Thursday night.

Brentford bid farewell to Griffin Park as they head to Wembley

Brentford had actually lost their last 3 video games on the spin prior to Wednesday night, however any concern marks about how they would tackle attempting to reverse the deficit were responded to rapidly and absolutely as they struck two times in 4 minutes early on.



















Emiliano Marcondes ratings a header from close quarters for Brentford to put them 2- 0 up versus Swansea in their 2nd leg play- off semi- last



A fast counter- attack in the 11 th minute levelled the tie as goalkeeper David Raya discovered Mathias Jensen, and he threaded through Watkins to charge in on objective and end up low past Erwin Mulder.

After 15 minutes Brentford had actually turned the tie. Said Benrahma’s ball into package discovered Marcondes, and he handled to direct a header simply inside the near post.

Swansea employer Steve Cooper made 2 modifications at the break, however Brentford put the tie beyond them nearly instantly after the reboot. Rico Henry – who saw his red card rescinded from the very first leg – raced down the left in the 46 th minute and crossed for Mbeumo, who fired a great left- footed volley past the powerless Mulder.



















Bryan Mbeumo volleys in a 3rd for Brentford to extend their lead over Swansea



Brentford were travelling and appeared as comfy as you can in a video game of this magnitude. But in the 78 th minute Pontus Jansson’s mysterious mistake permitted Brewster the chance to lob David Raya from the edge of package and offer Swansea some hope of a healing.

But they could not get another and Brentford saw the tie through. The fans were sorely missed out on, however they still bid farewell to their popular old arena in the design they would have hoped.

Man of the Match – Ollie Watkins

Has this lad seriously just been a No 9 for a year? Watkins took his objective remarkably early on to actually get Brentford going and after that led the line sublimely for the remainder of the video game. Swansea just could not manage him.

26 objectives now this season for the 24- year- old. Even if Brentford do not win at Wembley next Tuesday he will certainly be a Premier League footballer next season.

What’s next?

Brentford will head to the Sky Bet Championship play- off last at Wembley on Tuesday, August 4. Coverage begins at 7pm on Sky Sports Football, ahead of a 7.45 pm kick- off. They will deal with Cardiff or Fulham.