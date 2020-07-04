Brentford 3 – 0 Wigan

Said Benrahma grabbed a hat-trick as Brentford kept up their bid for automatic promotion with a 3-0 victory over crisis club Wigan.

Benrahma’s sparkling treble ensured the Bees remain breathing down the necks of the very best two, having moved to within two points of second-placed West Brom.

That these were made to work relatively hard for almost one hour before securing a fifth straight win was a testament to Wigan, whose players and manager Paul Cook were reeling from their shock slide in to administration on Wednesday.

The alarming development came little more when compared to a month following the Latics, a Premier League side and FA Cup winners just seven years back, were bought out by the Hong Kong-based Next Leader Fund.

It meant Wigan found its way to west London having gone from the the Championship’s in-form side to efficiently bottom of the dining table, the 12-point deduction they are going to receive undoing all the good work of a remarkable run of six wins out of seven.

They had not even conceded a target during that time, and keeper David Marshall went a way to illustrating why in the opening moments.

Marshall beat away Henrik Dalsgaard’s drive at his near post before Ethan Pinnock squared the loose ball to Ollie Watkins.

Watkins was convinced his shot was blocked by Cedric Kipre’s arm, but no penalty was given and Marshall made a stunning point-blank save as Bryan Mbeumo put his foot through the rebound.

However, Marshall was beaten for the first time in 684 minutes when Emiliano Marcondes headed a half-cleared Watkins cross down for Benrahma to slot home from 15 yards.

Shandon Baptiste almost caused it to be two when he rounded Marshall but he scuffed his shot and Kai Naismith surely could clear.

After the break Marshall made a brave, and painful, save your self to prevent Watkins from converting Dalsgaard’s cross, colliding with the striker in the process.

But in the 57th minute Benrahma doubled the lead in what was whether stunning, looping shot or even a hopeful cross, which flew straight over Marshall to the net.

Watkins, the Sky Bet Championship’s joint top goalscorer, was denied again from close range by Marshall before Benrahma completed his treble when he swept in Christian Norgaard’s pass.

By now Wigan’s heads had dropped and so they lost Joe Garner to a late red card for a higher tackle on Jan Zamburek to cap off a miserable end to a torrid week.