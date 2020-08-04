Brentford 1 – 2 Fulham

Fulham reserved their instant go back to the Premier League as Joe Bryan struck two times in additional- time to see them previous Brentford 2-1 in the Championship play- off last.

Bryan scored an amazing 105 th- minute complimentary- kick at Wembley on Tuesday night to provide his side the lead. Facing a 35- lawn range in between himself and the objective, Bryan looked as though he was going to cross it however rather bent one directly into the corner, totally incorrect- footing David Raya in the Brentford objective.

The left- at that time included another in the passing away minutes to seal his side’s area back in the Premier League after simply a season away.

Brentford, on the other hand, who were attempting to end a 73- year wait to reach the huge time, will need to handle yet another play- off failure. Henrik Dalsgaard got them a last- gasp alleviation, however there was no chance back and it is now 9 efforts in their history without handling to seal promo on a single celebration.

Bryan’s magic seals Fulham’s win at Wembley