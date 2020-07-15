Brentford 1 – 0 Preston

Brentford moved to in a matter of a point of second-placed West Brom as Ollie Watkins’ fourth-minute strike earned them a slender 1-0 victory over Preston.

Watkins – who had played as a winger before the start of the season – connected with a good flick from Emiliano Marcondes to fire a fierce volley past North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd in the beginning, but though they battled incredibly hard, Alex Neil’s men couldn’t find a way through.

Victory for the Bees means the battle for automatic promotion will continue in to the weekend, with current leaders Leeds struggling to earn promotion after their Yorkshire derby with Barnsley at Elland Road on Thursday, go on Sky Sports Football.

Preston’s own play-off hopes are hanging by a thread with two games to play. They sit ninth, five points behind sixth-placed Cardiff.

More to check out…

What’s next?

Both sides are next in action on Saturday July 18 for the penultimate round of Championship fixtures. Preston host Birmingham at Deepdale at 3pm, while Brentford go the Bet365 Stadium to defend myself against Stoke, go on Sky Sports Football.