Brent Scowcroft, longtime US security adviser, dies aged 95

Lt Gen Brent Scowcroft, a statesman who guided US nationwide security policy for years, has actually passed away of natural causes at the age of 95 in his Virginia house.

Scowcroft was National Security Adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George HW Bush – the only individual to serve 2 administrations in the function.

In his more than 40- year period in Washington, he led US policies towards Russia and throughout the 1991 Gulf War.

He got an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1993.

Scowcroft died on Thursday in his house in Falls Church, a Bush household spokesperson stated.

Scowcroft was a profession public servant – a soldier-scholar with a profession spanning 60 years in the military and federal government service.

He encouraged US presidents from Richard Nixon through Barack Obama, and was a pal and confidante of President George HWBush His protégés consist of George W Bush- age Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Defence Secretary Robert Gates.

He was among the most noteworthy high profile Republicans to oppose the Iraq War in 2002 throughout the George W Bush presidency after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Described as …