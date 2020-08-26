Brent rises on U.S. output cuts ahead of biggest storm threat in 15 years By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: The sun is seen behind a petroleum pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County



By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The cost of Brent petroleum edged greater on Wednesday, raised by U.S. manufacturers shutting most of their overseas output in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura and optimism over China- U.S. trade talks.

But gains were topped in the middle of renewed issue over the coronavirus pandemic, which has actually squeezed fuel need, after reports from Europe and Asia of clients being re-infected with COVID-19, raising issues about future resistance.

Brent petroleum futures () included 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $45.94 a barrel by 0134 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude () was down 2 cents, or 0.1%, at $43.33 a barrel. Both standards settled at a five-month high on Tuesday.

“Crude oil prices gained, dragged higher by surging gasoline futures as Hurricane Laura heads towards the U.S. Gulf Coast,” ANZ experts stated in a noteon Wednesday

The U.S. energy market on Tuesday was getting ready for a significant cyclone strike. Producers left 310 offshore centers and shut 1.56 million barrels each day (bpd) of crude output, 84% of Gulf of Mexico’s overseas production – near the 90% failure that Hurricane Katrina brought …