Brent at one-month high, US oil tops $31 as COVID-19 restrictions ease – Armenian News

Oil costs climbed by $2 a barrel on Monday, with benchmark Brent hitting a one-month excessive and US crude topping $30 supported by optimism in regards to the re-opening of economies and output cuts by main producers.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.99, or 6.1%, at $34.49 a barrel by 1041 GMT, its highest degree since mid-April.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was up $2.46 or 8.4% at $31.89 per barrel, its highest since mid-March. based on Reuters.

“Optimism on the demand side of the oil equation has helped prices climb further, with gasoline demand coming back as governments ease confinement measures,” mentioned Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu.

Summer climate is attractive a lot of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns. Shops and eating places ready to reopen in Italy on Monday, whereas different centres of the outbreak such as New York and Spain step by step lifted restrictions.=

The June WTI contract expires on Tuesday, however there was little indication of it repeating a historic plunge under zero final month on the eve of the May contract’s expiry.

However, analysts cautioned that demand was not anticipated to recuperate to pre-coronavirus ranges any time quickly.

“Clearly the fundamentals in the market are improving, but we continue to believe that the market is rallying too much too soon, with the risk that further strength will only prolong the supply and demand imbalance,” ING analyst Warren Patterson mentioned.