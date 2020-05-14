Brennan And Comey Actions Were ‘As Close To Treason As You Can Get’

Former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, mentioned that the try by John Brennan and James Comey to take down Donald Trump was “as close to treason as you can get.”

Giuliani: “I Think They Have Comey”

Speaking to New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Giuliani put the blame firmly on John Brennan, the previous Director of the CIA and James Comey, the previous Director of the FBI, for the being those behind the try of the intelligence companies and the deep state to take down President Trump, one thing he mentioned amounted to “as close to treason as you can get.”

Describing his ideas as “an inexperienced prosecutor’s hypothesis,” Giuliani mentioned that he thinks “Brennan ran this damn thing,” significantly that Brennan was behind the “Papadopoulos-Carter Page part of it because that’s a very elaborate counter-intelligence plan — kind of a stupid one.” He mentioned that whereas Brennan was good, he “goes overboard, he makes a lot of mistakes, which is why he was in trouble all his career.” This recommended the surveillance of Carter Page, President Trump’s former international coverage advisor, was his doing.

“So, that one I’m sure is orchestrated by CIA,” he added. “And who the hell would’ve done it in the CIA but a screwball like Brennan?”

Giuliani theorized that the federal government now “have Comey… despite the fact that he got let off a couple of times.”

“Attorney General Barr was saving it for the really good case, the one that comes pretty close to treason, because what they did after [Trump] was elected, I don’t say that it’s treason, but it’s as close to treason as you can get,” including that the FBI, CIA and deep state “wanted to take out the lawfully elected President of the United States, and they wanted to do it by lying, submitting false affidavits, using phony witnesses — in other words, they wanted to do it by illegal means,” he continued.

Lock Them Up Mr President!

The former New York Mayor summarized that this was tantamount to “a coup,” and “treason.” I couldn’t agree extra with this. What else do you name trying to overthrow a authorities through subversive, and unlawful means? The deep state by no means needed President Trump to take workplace, and so they’ve been doing their hardest over the previous virtually four years to get him out. I really hope that President Trump’s current social media posts alerts that motion will really be taken in opposition to these traitorous vipers as soon as and for all. To paraphrase the outdated marketing campaign chant: lock them up!