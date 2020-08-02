Brendon Todd (69) maintains lead at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Brendon Todd saw his two-shot lead halve, yet he still leads by a shot getting in Sunday’s last round of the WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational, where he might notch his 3rd triumph of the season. Here’s what you require to understand following Saturday’s action at TPC Southwind in Memphis:

Leaderboard: Brendon Todd (-12), Ben An (-11), Rickie Fowler (-10), Brooks Koepka (-9 ), Justin Thomas (-8 )

What it implies: The return story simply keeps improving for Todd, who is 18 holes far from not just getting his 3rd title of the season however likewise probably ending up being the preferred for PGA Tour Player of theYear It all began at the Bermuda Championship last fall, where Todd won to end a multi-year downturn that consisted of missing out on 37 of 41 cuts for one stretch, losing his Tour card, the yips and falling outside the leading 2,000 worldwide rankings. Of course, Todd won the really next week at Mayakoba and almost once again the week after at the RSM Classic, prior to ending up 4th. He does not have a top-10 considering that, though he has actually stayed inside the top 10 of the FedExCup standings. A triumph Sunday would quickly be the most significant of his profession, as it will indicate he held back the similarity Fowler, Koepka, Thomas and even Phil Mickelson, who is within striking range. It might likewise move him inside …