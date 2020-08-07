Brendon Todd (65) tied for lead once again at 2020 PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO– Brendon Todd took a one-stroke lead into the last round of recently’s WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational however had a hard time to a closing 75 and tied for 15 th

How long did take Todd to overcome the loss?

“Once I landed here [San Francisco], I seemed like I was really over it. So, Monday afternoon,” he stated on Thursday at the PGA Championship.

For much better or even worse he’s had some practice at overcoming dissatisfaction this season, having actually likewise taken a two-stroke lead into the last round of the Travelers Championship in June just to shoot a 75 and surface T-11

His first-round 65 on Thursday at TPC Harding Park was a testimony to that strength, and it moved him into the lead with Jason Day at 5 under par.

Todd stated the sting of recently in Memphis was likewise alleviated by a profession season that currently consists of 2 triumphes last fall.

“It’s just another step in the road, and I’ve obviously got to play better on Sundays. My scoring average in 2020 has not been good but it’s just something to work on,” he stated.