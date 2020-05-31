Brendan Rodgers: Leicester will prepare for restart in empty King Power Stadium | Football News





Brendan Rodgers is getting ready for the return of the Premier League behind closed doorways

Brendan Rodgers will maintain Leicester coaching periods on the King Power Stadium

to get his gamers used to taking part in in an empty floor.

The Premier League, halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic, is ready to renew behind closed doorways on June 17.

Rodgers desires to offer his gamers each probability of dealing with the unusual environment created by the dearth of followers.

The Leicester boss, who revealed he had coronavirus shortly after the Premier League season was suspended, stated: “We’ll take a look at making an attempt to prepare as finest we will for that.

“We’ll have some practice games in our own stadium before we play. We’ll play at the King Power, so they’ll feel and get a sense of that,” he stated.

Leicester ahead Ayoze Perez says he can't wait for soccer to return and added his teammates are 'lacking one another so much'.

“The sport shouldn’t be the identical. It’s completely not. It cannot be. However, it is what now we have to do.

“The depth and dedication of the gamers will nonetheless be there. We’d clearly love our supporters to be there however there will not be any.

“However, we’ll have a trigger we’ll be combating for. They is probably not with us in the stadium however there will be thousands and thousands of individuals watching, hundreds of Leicester City supporters all over the world watching.

“We have a duty for them to do the best we can, whether the stadium is full or whether it was empty, and that will be our focus.”

Leicester, mendacity third going into the shutdown, have 4 residence league video games left – in opposition to Brighton, Manchester United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace – whereas they’re additionally on account of host Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on the finish of June.

And Rodgers is aware of the dearth of followers goes to be a leveller, with the Foxes having misplaced simply thrice in the league at residence this season.

Brendan Rodgers’ group have 4 residence league video games left in the season

He added: “It takes away that residence benefit for certain. Every group loves taking part in at residence.

“We love that entire build-up to a sport on the King Power and the fusion between the gamers and supporters, it makes it a very troublesome place to come back.

“Of course, if home teams don’t have that, it’s just about the game, and puts it onto a level playing field as such.

“It will be unusual, it will be completely different. But we’ll discover methods to deal with that and we’ll look to get the job executed.”

