Brendan Rodgers interview: Leicester’s leadership group implementing his ideas | Football News





Brendan Rodgers discusses the leadership of Wes Morgan at Leicester City

Supporters might have understood if Wes Morgan’s Leicester story had arrived at an end come july 1st. Instead, at the age of 36, the man who captained the club to Premier League glory has signed a brand new contract that may extend his stay as skipper before end of next season.

Christian Fuchs, 34, has also been rewarded with a new deal. Another stalwart staying put. But there is absolutely no sentiment behind the decision, in accordance with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

This is about leadership and about culture.

Leicester’s assistant manager Chris Davies did alongside Rodgers for years and identifies his relationships with senior players as an integral feature of his management.

Garry Monk, his captain at Swansea, still regards him as a mentor. Jamie Carragher was offered a coaching role at Liverpool before Rodgers recognised he still needed him as a player. At Celtic, there have been suggestions that Scott Brown would not be suited to his style. Instead, he enjoyed a renaissance on the pitch and was Rodgers’ closest ally off it.

Look at Leicester’s line-ups also it would be an easy task to think that Morgan has been eased out. The the reality is that he remains central to much of what are the results at the club.

“Wes will be a legend here forever for lifting the Premier League,” Rodgers tells Sky Sports.

“But he could be someone who contributes on a daily basis. He is an inspiration because of the kind of guy he could be and that he sets the standards with regards to respect. He guides the team.

“The importance of senior players is absolutely critical for me because you cannot be with the players all the time. If they are the right types they help create the environment.”

Rodgers acknowledges that it could be risky to rely on players who are on the fringes of the action to greatly help control the dressing room. “I have been involved with senior players who switch off the minute they are not playing every game,” that he admits.

But that he “sat down very early” with Morgan and Fuchs and there was clarity over their roles.

The result is that their positive impact is felt at the training ground.

“There are things people don’t really see because they aren’t playing,” Rodgers explains.

“They are at 150 per cent every day in training. When we train set pieces, they are the ones telling the opposition attacking players what they need to be doing to cause problems in a game. They are actually coaching within the session. That is invaluable for a manager.”

Christian Fuchs and Wes Morgan have extended their contracts at Leicester

Morgan’s enduring influence is no reflection on Kasper Schmeichel, the goalkeeper who has captained Leicester in most but certainly one of their Premier League games so far in 2010.

Both men were direct points of contact for Rodgers throughout the coronavirus crisis and form area of the six-man leadership group formed by the manager when he took charge.

“They are the pillars and can influence the dressing room in a positive way.”

It was a concept first formulated in his mind upon observing how Jose Mourinho worked throughout his first spell at Chelsea. Rodgers was one of the backroom staff and noted the way that John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba policed the dressing room.

“He had a small group of players who were right there with him,” Rodgers recalls.

“That 20 per cent would virtually get a grip on the 80 per cent of the group. I remember as a young coach thinking in those days that this was clever.

“If you will control a changing room you can’t be there each moment to look at over them but when you have got guys who can function as the pillars of the group who can come with your work chances are they can really help you a lot.

“It stuck with me. I always thought that if I moved into management I would use it.”

Morgan and Schmeichel were obvious choices. So too were Jamie Vardy, the club’s talismanic striker, and Jonny Evans, Rodgers’ compatriot at the heart of the Leicester defence.

But it’s intriguing it is not only experienced heads one of the leadership group.

“I wanted a mix of young and senior players,” says Rodgers.

As a result, there’s Ben Chilwell, the 23-year-old left-back increasingly being linked with a move from the club, and Youri Tielemans, the Belgian who joined permanently in July.

“He is of the younger generation and he can relate to the foreign players,” explains Rodgers.

“It is a really good mixture of experience and younger guys and that helps to make sure that the message gets out there to everyone. It is about having that balance. That group of six then collate the ideas and thoughts of the group and they will liaise with myself.”

The significance of empowering young players is something that Rodgers has always kept in mind. Many remember that Jordan Henderson was almost sold to Fulham but few recall he was later made vice-captain of Liverpool by Rodgers at age just 24.

His role in Raheem Sterling’s development was similarly prophetic. Rodgers was talking up Sterling’s leadership qualities once the winger’s teenage years were barely behind him – at a time when some appeared more interested in his private life and his tattoos.

“Raheem has become a real role model for so many young players and so many young people. What this generation of young players have is courage. They will stand up for what they believe in and they have a greater platform to do that now which is great.”

Rodgers wants to stay in tune with that next generation. He still bounces ideas off his son Anton, now 27, and knows that his relationships with men now half his age will define his career.

“It is about moving with the times,” he says. “That is crucial. It is very important to listen and become respectful. I’ve had 10 years now as a manager and I’m I am stepping into my most readily useful years nevertheless, you have to have agility as a manager and that means empowering young people.

“That is real leadership.”

By his own admission, that delegation is something that Rodgers has had to understand.

“I am not sure I could have done it as a young manager,” he adds.

“It requires a certain confidence in the role. I have the experience now. What I recognise now is that management is a title but leadership is about people. When you start out it is all about you and you have to impose your way. I still present a clear vision but I now trust others – that is management. You know that you cannot do it on your own.”

In short, you need players like Wes Morgan.