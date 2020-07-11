Brendan Rodgers: Champions League bid can’t distract Leicester City | Football News





Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester have endured a difficult time since the Premier League restarted after the coronavirus suspension

Brendan Rodgers says if Leicester allow themselves to be distracted by their pursuit for Champions League football they’re not going to finish in the top four.

Before lockdown, the Foxes were in fine form and looked certain to secure Champions League football for next season.

Since the reunite, however, they’ve won only once in five games, a run of form which, combined with Chelsea and Manchester United finding their groove, means the race for Europe looks set to attend the wire.

Rodgers takes his side to struggling Bournemouth on Sunday night and can instil the players with the motivation that focus is all-crucial.

“If we think about the Champions League and everything that’s at stake, then we’ve lost our focus.” he said. “And it’s so important at this time – you’ll hear the word nevertheless the definition of it is that we’re maybe not going to focus so much on the Champions League, or else you’ve lost it.

“We have to pay attention to our performance. The team is very stoked up about the period that we’re in. When we were losing it was not so good but we had a very good win against Crystal Palace and a good point away at Arsenal.

“Now we have our next game and that’s our only focus. I think we were unlucky not to have won before the Crystal Palace game but offensively we fell below the standard a couple of times.”

Rodgers will once more be unable to call upon the services of the injured James Maddison and Ben Chilwell, but he is confident he has players within his squad to fill the void left by such established names.

“These are guys that have been real prominent players for us this season but I’ve got a big trust in the squad,” he stated.

“Of course we’re going miss individuals players nevertheless we’ve fellas like James Justin which may have come in in addition to been completely brilliant, he may only improve.

“Ryan Bennett has come off the bench and been absolutely superb, so for us, it’s about the collective.”