Brendan Gleeson’s Portrayal Of Donald Trump In The Comey Rule Is Chilling AF! Watch The Trailer HERE!

The extremely first trailer for Showtime‘s minimal series The Comey Rule was launched on Monday early morning, and all we can state after seeing it is we desire MORE!

The two-part series, which is set to air on September 27 and 28, is based upon the New York Times bestselling book A Higher Loyalty and functions Jeff Daniels as previous FBI director James Comey In the series, Daniels is set to go opposite star Brendan Gleeson, who– a minimum of based upon the trailer– looks chilling as f ** k in his portrayal of President Donald Trump

Set around the 2016 United States governmental election, The Comey Rule follows the high-stakes fight in between Comey’s FBI and Trump’s not likely climb to the leading political workplace inAmerica To state the two-and-a-half minute trailer is tense is an understatement, TBH, with scary Trump going hard versus Comey and, by extension, whatever excellent and good in American life …

Seriously, ch-ch-check this thing out (listed below):

Wow!!!

Definite biopic feel there, however likewise functions of an impressive excellent vs. wicked fight therefore lots of ominous undertones mentioning what all of us ultimately endured after that eventful 2016 election …

