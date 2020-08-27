Brenda Song Is SO IN LOVE With ‘Magical’ Macaulay Culkin On His 40th (!!!) Birthday!

Life is really good right now for Brenda Song and her boyfriend, iconic Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin!

On Wednesday afternoon, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum absolutely gushed over her man on Instagram, calling him her “unicorn” and sharing a cute couple’s picture along with the super-sweet message posted on account of his milestone 40th birthday! Loving it!!!

The 32-year-old wrote (below):

“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Awww! A little humor in it, too… so great! Ch-ch-check out the full post from the Social Network star to her boyfriend, bunny ears, plaid pajamas, and all (below):