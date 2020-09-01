Breathtaking release from prison: Wrongfully-convicted US black man freed after 44 years behind bars – Armenian News

A North Carolina man, sentenced to 80 years in prison for rape and burglary, was released last week after spending 44 years behind bars., CBS News reports.

A federal appeals court determined that Ronnie Long, who has always maintained his innocence, had been a victim of “extreme and continuous police misconduct.”

Long, 64, was suddenly released late last week after the State of North Carolina admitted it could no longer defend the case, and asked a court to vacate his convictions.

The state’s abrupt and unexpected reversal on this case came after a federal appeals court said last week that Long had been a victim of “extreme and continuous police misconduct.”

With that, Long’s four-decade battle for freedom was suddenly over.

“48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty spoke to Long in his first sit-down interview since his release.

“To be able to walk out of them gates without being supervised, it was breathtaking,” Long said.