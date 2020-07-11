Breast cancer: Zimbabwe woman’s struggle to avoid mastectomy

Image copyright

A 44-year-old woman in Zimbabwe, Tendayi Gwata, is battling to avoid a mastectomy after her breast cancer treatment suddeny ended if the only radiotherapy machine in the capital, Harare, stopped working.

Ms Gwata, a marketing consultant, had already lost all her hair all through chemotherapy. Then she was told that because the machine had divided, she might need her breast removed.

Zimbabwe’s health sector has largely collapsed amidst an financial crisis that has seen inflation soaring to 785%, and a severe shortage of cash. The crisis has been compounded by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Gwata told the BBC’s Clare Spencer about her ordeal:

In July 2019 I had vexation in my breast so I went to a doctor in Harare and had a scan and mammogram.

A biopsy then confirmed I had stage-three breast cancer and the cancer had spread to my armpit.

I flew to South Africa to have the full cycles of chemotherapy and had surgery to remove the tumour.

Then I started radiotherapy back in Harare to stop the tumour from recurring.

When we were booking the radiotherapy, there was only 1 machine employed in the whole of Harare and that was at the private facility, Oncocare.

I’d got quite far in my treatment – 21 sessions of the 30 that I was supposed to do.

Then I obtained the call.

I was in my own car on my way to my 22nd daily radiotherapy session when they phoned me to tell me to turnaround because the machine had broken.

That was on 21 April. Per week went by. Per month went by. And I still had no clue if the radiotherapy machine was going to get fixed.

My oncologist said I would need to start thinking about having a mastectomy.

I tried really hard to not cry.

I’ve worked so hard to stay positive, to stay energised, to look to the future and say: “I’m going to survive this,” to only get to this point where I’m now having to go through a brand new set of fully invasive procedures, in the hope that I have an improved chance of survival all because someone will not fix the equipment.

I was just wanting to burst into tears but my anger took over and I went to Twitter.

– cure/shrink early-stage cancer

– stop cancer from coming back somewhere else

– treat symptoms due to advanced cancer

– treat cancer that has returned Broken machines = no treatment, zero hope PLEASE FIX THE MACHINES @MoHCCZim @nickmangwana — Tendayi Gwata (@TendayiGwata) June 9, 2020

I also started learning as much as I possibly could about radiotherapy.

The only research I could find on the impact of missing radiotherapy sessions is for up to two days.

I couldn’t find any research on the impact of missing it for 2 months, for three months.

It’s not even explored because it’s so incomprehensible to other world a machine can break and never be fixed.

I talked on BBC Focus on Africa radio about my anger and frustration and after that interview I had loads of people phoning me asking: “What can I do? How can we help?”

I explained to them that I was a failure to make contact with someone who could actually give me answers and who I could talk to for a way forward.

So, among my friends I went to senior high school with gave me the telephone number of the top of medical services board, who subsequently put me in touch with Ernest Manyawo, the principle executive officer of Harare’s biggest public hospital, Parirenyatwa.

It’s not only me

That’s when I discovered the scale of the problem. He said that we now have 500 people sitting in the home right now awaiting radiotherapy due to broken machines.

It’s not only me. It’s not just a couple of people but it’s a large amount of people and that is where my outrage originates from.

Having had personal connection with the pain and agony that you go through, going right through chemo, surgery, raising money for treatment, the overall effect on your family, just to then fall at the last hurdle because these facilities do not exist, that basically struck a chord with me.

When I was initially looking for radiotherapy, Parirenyatwa had not been given being an option to me.

It turned out that they had three machines, which had all been broken and had been sitting idle since August 2019.

Mr Manyawo told me that they had received the spare parts for the machines in February.

These machines cost anything between $1m (£795,000) and $3m. So, there’s an agreement with the company that sold the machines that only their engineers will come and fix them.

But those engineers are in South Africa.

I haven’t slept well

Mr Manyawo did not say why it had taken six months to get those parts, nor why the engineers didn’t come when the spare parts arrived.

Then, on 23 March, before any engineers had visited, Zimbabwe shut its borders to try and restrict the spread of coronavirus.

This case got lost in a whirlwind of red tape.

Now, I’ve been told that the engineers’ flight has been booked and all that’s pending is really a clearance from the Ministry of Health to enable them into the country.

So we’re in that limbo period. I’m anxious. I haven’t slept well. I keep getting up in the middle of the night time.

But I’m trying to keep a lid onto it because the something that cancer has taught me is that you should really only be worried about something whenever you get to it.

Otherwise you’ll just spend your complete life worrying and that’s negative for your health.

