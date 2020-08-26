Breakthrough AI identifies 50 new planets from old NASA data

Weird and fantastic planets beyond our planetary system This image reveals a young sun-like star being orbited by 2 gas giant exoplanets. It was taken by the SPHERE instrument onEuropean Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope The star can be seen in the leading left corner, and the planets are the 2 brilliant dots.

This artist's impression reveals a Neptune- sized world in theNeptunian Desert It is incredibly unusual to discover a things of this size and density so near to its star.

This is an artist's impression of the multiplanetary system of freshly found very-Earths orbiting a close-by red dwarf star called Gliese 887.

The freshly found exoplanet AU Mic b has to do with the size of Neptune.

This artist's impression reveals a view of the surface area of the world Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to theSolar System Proxima b is a bit more enormous than the Earth.

This is an artist's illustration of an exoplanet's environment with a white dwarf star noticeable on the horizon. The starlight of a white dwarf infiltrated the environment of an exoplanet that's orbiting it might expose if the world has biosignatures.