BREAKING NEWS: Woman dies in a ‘shark attack’ off the coast of Maine

A woman has actually passed away after she was obviously assaulted by a shark off the coast of Maine.

The U.S. Coast Guard looked out to a shark attack in Harpswell, Maine on Monday afternoon simply after 3.30 pm, Boston 25 reported.

Two Good Samaritans had the ability to assist the woman back to coast so she might be dealt with on land.

Marine Patrol states the woman was noticable dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene stated the woman was swimming off the coast near While Sails Lane when she was hurt in the shark attack

The woman has actually not yet been determined pending alert of the household, according to News Center Maine.

The Maine Marine Patrol is now examining what took place.

Swimmers and boaters are now being prompted to utilize care near Bailey Island and to prevent swimming near education fish or seals till additional notification.