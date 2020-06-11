BREAKING NEWS: US reaches TWO MILLION cases of COVID-19 

The United States reached two million reported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Though some countries are close to the one million mark, the US is the only nation not to only surpass that mark, but double it.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins University’s world map of coronavirus cases put the US at 2,000,464 confirmed cases. The death toll in the US is 112,924.

People wait to be tested at a drive-thru site in Pacoima, California, on Wednesday

Brazil has got the next highest number of cases with 772,416 confirmed infections.