BREAKING NEWS: Tragedy as baby dies after becoming trapped inside a burning home south of Sydney 

A baby has tragically died in a house fire in Bargo, south-west of Sydney.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Avon Dam Road around 6.21pm on Sunday night and arrived to get the house well alight.

NSW Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia a baby found inside the home died at the scene.

Six fire crews battled to bring the blaze in check, which has since been extinguished.

‘Fire investigators are making their way out the scene,’ the spokesman said.

NSW Police and NSW Ambulance are yet to produce further details.

Footage from the scene shows a number of fire trucks blocking the cordoned off road as shocked residents watched on.

Bargo Rural Fire Service posted on Facebook that Avon Dam Road happens to be closed because of a house fire also to use Lupton Road as an alternative.

The latest tragedy to rock the town 100 kilometres south-west of Sydney comes seven months after 50 domiciles were lost in the devastating bushfires last December.