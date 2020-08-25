Breaking down the Kapanen trade – TheLeafsNation

To state the Kasperi Kapanen trade came as a shock is a little an understatement. In a regular year NHL groups typically deal with the playoffs as an off limitations time to manage substantial motions, and rather we are left waiting till after the Stanley Cup exists prior to any genuine modifications are made. This is definitely not a regular year, and it’s good to see that Kyle Dubas is not treating it as such and has actually started the overhaul of the Leafs lineup.

To Pittsburgh To Toronto Kasperi Kapanen 2020 1st Round Pick (15th Overall) Jesper Lindgren Filip Hallander Pontus Aberg Evan Rodrigues David Warsofsky

Starting off by who the Leafs quit, the Leafs have actually chosen to carry on from Kasperi Kapanen, the finest gamer in offer, although we’ll get to the appeal of the secret boxes from Pittsburgh in a bit.

Kapanen is a suggestion that being quick isn’t constantly a dish for success, and after his 20 objective season in 2018-19, he had a hard time to recreate his success this year, and hasn’t had the ability to discover any chemistry with Tavares, Matthews, or Kerfoot on the ice, typically a requirement for being a strong leading 9 gamer. Kappy is a little an only wolf on the ice, and what he makes he tends to use his speed, and in the grand custom of Mason Raymond, Matthew Lombardi, and Michael Grabner, Kappy …