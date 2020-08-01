Breaking Down Columbus’ Goaltending – TheLeafsNation

For as much as we become aware of how groups require to Grind It Out ™ and Dig Deep © in order to win in the playoffs, usually, series are won and lost on the backs of goaltending. Run into a hot goaltender (Jaroslav Halak with the Habs in 2010 versus the Capitals being the most well-known example) and your time in the playoffs might concern a frustratingly fast end, no matter how well you might have played.For the Toronto Maple Leafs, the concern of who to begin for the postseason is a no brainer. Despite his battles this season, Toronto’s internet comes from Frederik Andersen, simply as it has for the previous 3 postseasons. Unlike those postseasons nevertheless, there is no clear indication who will oppose him.

After 4 seasons of very little playing time, the Columbus Blue Jackets began the year with Joonas Korpisalo as the successor obvious to Sergei Bobrovsky, after the two-time Vezina Trophy winner decided to leave for Florida in complimentary firm. Korpisalo carried out very well in his very first season as a starter, publishing a.913 conserve portion in his very first 32 video games (31 of them begins) prior to he was required to go through knee surgical treatment to fix a torn meniscus on December 30 th. This triggered Korpisalo to miss out on 22 video games prior to his return in a relief look on February 24 th. In his lack, Columbus was required …