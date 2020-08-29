Brazil’s Pantanal, world’s largest wetland, burns from above and below By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters A fire is seen near Cuiaba River at Pantanal, in Pocone



By Jake Spring

POCONÉ, Brazil (Reuters) – The world’s largest wetland is ablaze, however the fire is typically unnoticeable.

In Brazil’s Pantanal, the greenery compressed under the marshy flood water throughout the damp season dries as ponds and lagoons vaporize, leaving combustible deposits underground that can continue to smolder long after noticeable flames wane.

Firefighters throughout Brazil are fighting raving towers of flames from the Amazon (NASDAQ:-RRB- rain forest to the Cerrado savannah, however the fires below their feet are a specific difficulty in thePantanal The just method to fight an underground fires is to dig a trench around it, said state firemen Lieutenant Isaac Wihby.

“But how do you do that if you have a line of fire that’s 20 kilometers long? It’s not viable,” he stated.

The fires here are the worst in 15 years. The flames threaten the area’s biodiversity, abundant with tapirs, pumas, capybaras and the world’s most thick population of jaguars.

The Pantanal, whose name obtains from the Portuguese word for “swamp,” stretches over more than 150,000 sq km in Brazil and likewise extends into Bolivia and Paraguay.

