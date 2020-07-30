Brazil’s first lady tests positive for Covid-19

The European Union has actually modified the list of safe travel nations to 11 non-member states after dropping Algeria from the list, according to a European Council Statement launchedThursday

The EU will slowly raise the travel constraints at the external borders for locals of Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay, according to the declaration.

The United States stays on the list of limited countries, and China is still pending approval based upon reciprocity.

“The criteria to determine the third countries for which the current travel restriction should be lifted cover in particular the epidemiological situation and containment measures, including physical distancing, as well as economic and social considerations. They are applied cumulatively,” the declaration stated. “Reciprocity should also be taken into account regularly and on a case-by-case basis.”

The declaration included that in order to be thought about safe for travel, non-EU countries should have coronavirus case numbers per 100,000 occupants that are close to or listed below the EU average over the last 14 days, in addition to a steady or reducing pattern of brand-new cases over that duration in contrast to the previous 14 days.

The EU is likewise taking into consideration other countries’ “overall response to COVID-19,” consisting of whether they have actually carried out dependable coronavirus screening, monitoring, contact tracing, containment, treatment and reporting.

In countries where travel constraints continue to use, there are exemptions for EU people, long-lasting EU locals, households of EU locals and people, and “travelers with an essential function or need.”

The European Council stated it will continue to routinely evaluate the list of safe travel nations, including, “Travel restrictions may be totally or partially lifted or reintroduced for a specific third country already listed according to changes in some of the conditions and, as a consequence, in the assessment of the epidemiological situation. If the situation in a listed third country worsens quickly, rapid decision-making should be applied.”

However, it stays approximately EU member mentions to choose precisely how they carry out any modifications in border policy.