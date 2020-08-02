Brazil’s Eletrobras to invest $1 billion a year through 2035 By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

The logo design for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electrical energies business, is shown on a screen on the flooring at the NYSE in New York

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian state-owned power business Eletrobras (SA:-RRB- strategies to invest 6 billion reais ($ 1.1 billion) per year up until 2035 broadening its power generation and transmission, according to a long-lasting tactical strategy launched on Saturday.

That might more than double, to 12.6 billion reais a year, if the federal government achieves success in privatizing the business, Latin America’s biggest electrical energy business stated in a securities filing.

Privatizing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the business is officially understood, is a concern for the federal government, Brazil’s energy minister stated recently. But it needs congressional approval and deals with an uphill political fight.

