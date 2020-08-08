Brazil’s coronavirus death toll passes 100,000: health ministry By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters The coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out in Rio de Janeiro



2/3

(Reuters) – Brazil reported 49,970 brand-new cases of the book coronavirus and 905 deaths from the illness brought on by the infection in the past 24 hours, the health ministry stated on Saturday.

Brazil has actually signed up 3,012,412 cases of the infection considering that the pandemic started, while the authorities death toll from COVID-19 has actually increased to 100,447, according to ministry information, on the planet’s worst coronavirus break out after the UnitedStates

.