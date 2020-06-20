Brazil’s coronavirus cases top 1 million   – Armenian News

Brazil’s health ministry said the nation surpassed one million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, with total deaths approaching fast 50,000 as it struggles with a tense political climate and worsening economic outlook, Aljazeera reported.

Brazil confirmed its first case of the virus on February 26. It has spread relentlessly across the continent-sized country, eroding support for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and raising fears of economic collapse after years of anaemic growth.

Brazil has recorded 1,032,913 confirmed cases, second simply to the United States, with 1,206 new deaths reported on Friday to take the full total official fatalities to 48,954, the ministry said.

The true extent of the outbreak in Brazil far exceeds official figures released after 6pm (21:00 GMT) of all evenings, in accordance with many experts, who cite a lack of widespread testing in the united states as an issue adding to many uncertainties in regards to the disease.