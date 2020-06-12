Brazilians dig mock mass graves to protest President Bolsonaro’s handling of coronavirus outbreak

“We are here to demand a change of attitude from the president… who must understand that our nation is facing the most difficult moment in its history.”

The action comes as a worrying social crisis is brewing in Latin America where the coronavirus pandemic is spiralling, experts are warning.

More than 1.5 million people have been infected in Central and South America – 70,000 of them are already dead – with no signs of the disease slowing, especially in hard-hit Brazil.

The crisis could provoke the region’s “worst recession in history”, the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said.