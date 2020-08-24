Brazilians back reporter whom Bolsonaro ‘felt like punching’



President Bolsonaro snapped when questioned about the First Lady’s financial resources





There is a concern you will see over and over if you visit to Twitter in Brazil on Monday.

“President, why did your wife Michelle receive 89,000 reais ($16,000; £12,000) from Fabrício Queiroz?,” has actually been tweeted more than a million times.

The concern was initially directed by a reporter to President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday.

The president reacted by informing the reporter he “felt like covering your face in punches”.

The president’s response has actually triggered numerous countless Brazilians to require to social networks to tease Mr Bolsonaro with the very concern which so outraged him in the very first location.

What’s this everything about?

Fabr ício Queiroz was an assistant to President Bolsonaro’s oldest kid, Fl ávio Bolsonaro, when the latter belonged to the legal assembly of Rio de Janeiro state.